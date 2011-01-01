"Let the Good Times Roll"
Here at The Central Milkbar we strive to serve great coffee with heart warming food. We want all of our customers to leave happy and content. Our staff are always friendly and willing to help. We have many different options of food and drink.
We will soon be introducing our dog product shop and our 4 Border Collies to visit and give cuddles.
Stay for a quick cuppa or stay for hours. Enjoy a song or two on our Jukebox. Listen to the old classic 50's, 60's and 70's. Ask us to play your favourite tune.
We have a inside seating or pet friendly outside tables.
We offer so much more then great coffee.We also over 20 flavours of crows nest milkshake and thickshake syrups. A variety of healthy smoothies.
We also have a wide variety of cakes and slices in our dessert fridge including Gluten free options.
We have a food menu to suit most. Options include Hamburgers, All day breakfasts, and the list goes on.
Send a gift card to friends and family or buy it now for your future use.
Come and see us in store to purchase.
If helping people enjoy their day is your thing than maybe your for us.
